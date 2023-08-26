Zimbabwe Elections: Observer missions raise concern over FAZ as govt defends the shadowy Zanu PF affiliate  

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A ZANU PF affiliated shadowy group Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) is in the middle of a storm after foreign election observer missions castigated its visible hand in the Wednesday general elections.

In preliminary reports Friday, foreign observer missions delivered scathing assessments of FAZ’s role in the general elections.

Addressing the media in Harare, European Union Election Observer Mission (EUEOM) Fabio Massimo Castaldo said FAZ members intimidated the electorate.

“Overall, the environment was not always conducive to the making of a free and informed choice. The atmosphere was subdued but underpinned by palpable tensions. Despite appeals for peace by national and international actors, instances of violence, including battery, arson and kidnappings were noted by EU EOM, especially in rural areas.

“Cases increased as election day neared. A CCC supporter was killed in a so-called opposition no-go area; 15 people were arrested and charged, pending trial. The intimidating presence of Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), was observed by the EU EOM at many rallies. Several observers received first-hand reports of coerced/incentivised attendance at ZANU-PF events. Cases of the latter’s supporters disturbing other parties’ rallies were observed in several areas,” said Castaldo

FAZ came to light in this year’s Zanu PF primary elections in which it was accused of tilting votes in favour of particular candidates within the party.

FAZ is accused of erecting desks at polling stations around the country Wednesday where people would submit their names and identification numbers after casting votes.

This attracted widespread condemnation from the opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and observers, saying it was a tactic by the ruling party of rigging the plebiscite.

The Commonwealth observer mission team, in its preliminary report, also raised concern over the presence of FAZ in rural areas.

“We observed and received various reports, that an NGO called Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), had set up ‘exit poll survey’ tables in close proximity to polling stations, with governing party regalia. From our briefings with other civil society organisations and stakeholders, it was made clear that exit polling is currently not permitted within the legal framework of Zimbabwe.

“Our observers witnessed tables set up in close proximity by an organisation called Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) and received reports that members of the organisation were allegedly recording the names and ID numbers of voters. We also noted that members of FAZ were also conducting citizen observation. Their presence fuelled allegations of voter intimidation,” read the report.

Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) concurred with the EU EOM and Commonwealth.

“The Mission was informed that the rural vote may be compromised by alleged intimidation attributed to a group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), which is said to be a quasi-security intelligence organisation.

“The group was said to have been deployed to wards and around 36,000 villages. The allegations were that people were intimidated to vote in a particular manner and were warned that it would be easy to determine who voted against certain parties,” read the SADC report.

The group is viewed by political observers as a sophisticated mechanism instituted by the ruling party Zanu PF to retain power.

Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi, addressing the media in Harare Friday night, defended FAZ saying it had not broken any law. We have several constituencies that went either way in rural areas and in urban areas.

“Our laws allow us to sing and dance 300 meters away from the polling station. Whatever we do 300 or more away meters from the polling station, is legal.

“Government does not go to elections. It’s political parties. Political parties are free to engage any legally registered trusts to work with provided they have the same ideology,” said Ziyambi.