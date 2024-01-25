Zimbabwe eyes World Athletics Relay 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

THE National Athletics Association Zimbabwe (NAAZ) has started its preparations to qualify for the World Athletics Relay which is scheduled for May in the Bahamas.

The Biennial tournament is returning to the Caribbean Island country since 2017.

As part of qualification preparations for the global relay event, NAAZ will this Saturday host the Baldwin Triangular Series which it will use to select the country’s relay teams which will then compete in the qualification competitions to be hosted by Zambia and Botswana.

“As part of our preparations for Bahamas World Relay Athletics, we are hosting a triangular series which will be a selection event for the Bahamas World Relay team.

“We are going to select a team of a maximum of 30 that is 15 men and 15 women that will be coordinated to compete in the qualifiers which are set to be hosted in neighbouring countries Botswana and Zambia,” NAAZ Tendai Tagara.

The top six teams in Botswana and Zambia will proceed to the World Athletics Relay and Zimbabwe is banking on history to make it on the list.

“Botswana is our major hunting ground for qualifying because we have used it before to qualify for the World Athletics Relay.

“We are confident that it will not be different this time around provided we do our preparations as planned.

“We are just encouraging all local sprinters to come for selection so that we can have the best talent that the country has to offer,” added Tagara.

Qualifying for the World Athletics Relay will give Zimbabwe a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the top 14 teams in each category at the event automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.