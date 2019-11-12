Zimbabwe finally issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

AFP

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nation’s central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages.

The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic mismanagement under former president Robert Mugabe.

That forced the country to rely on US dollars for a decade.

New two- and five-dollar notes were disbursed by the central bank on Monday.

One Zimbabwean dollar is currently worth around six US cents. “Bond” notes — a legal tender pegged to the US dollar — were introduced in 2016 to alleviate chronic cash shortages and ease a transition back to Zimbabwean dollars. These were then supplemented with electronic RTGS dollars in June 2019. But cash remains hard to come by, and most people use mobile money and now-banned foreign currencies to pay for goods.