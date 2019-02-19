Zimbabwe gets a reprieve as EU decides on no further sanctions – for now

By TimesLive.com

A council meeting of the European Union’s foreign ministers on Monday resolved not to extend sanctions against any individuals in Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

However, a spokesperson for the EU said, the decision could be reviewed should the situation in Zimbabwe deteriorate any further.

“This decision was taken in light of our objective to encourage the rule of law as set out in Zimbabwe’s constitution. We have seen a crackdown against demonstrators in January and the disproportionate use of force by the authorities, that called into question this commitment. The key question is to understand whether the old system has been dismantled … or it remains in place under a different leadership.

“All decisions on listings including new listings can be swiftly adopted if the situation requires it. We are monitoring the situation very closely and stand ready to adjust our decision,” said the EU spokesperson.

Mnangagwa’s government has been in the crosshairs of the international community since it deployed the army last month to quell protests which broke out after a 150% fuel price hike.

Human rights groups have said at least 17 people were killed by the army and thousands more suffered various human rights violations.

Ahead of the EU council’s meeting on the Zimbabwe sanctions, the UK government led calls for an extension of the sanctions against the government over the “disproportionate use of force” against civilians.

The EU parliament last week also added its voice for the extension of the sanctions against more members of Mnangagwa’s administration.

Three top members of the government – deputy president Constantino Chiwenga, army commander Valerio Sibanda and agriculture minister Perrance Shiri – remain on the “inactive” list of the sanctions.

The EU council said it would uphold the sanctions it imposed 19 years ago against former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. Mugabe turns 95 on Thursday, and a rare picture of him was widely circulated online on Monday.