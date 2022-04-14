Zimbabwe gets US$150m from development partners to fight COVID-19

Spread This News

By Xinhua

HARARE: Zimbabwe has so far received 150.4 million U.S. dollars from development partners to fight COVID-19, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said Thursday.

He said the Zimbabwean government, on its part, has spent over 122 million dollars to procure 22.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to vaccinate the target population and a little extra for the third dose.

“Mobilization of additional resources is underway to ensure that the target population is fully vaccinated and this will continue until 2023,” Ncube said.

He commended the development partners for their support in complementing the Zimbabwean government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Zimbabwe is currently running a vaccination blitz which began last month and will run until May, targeting mainly children above 12 years as it seeks to ramp up vaccination of the target population to 70 percent by July.