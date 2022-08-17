Zimbabwe goalkeeper Chipezeze finds new club in SA

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is set to be unveiled at South African second-tier club Magesi FC.

Chipezeze who parted ways with Baroka FC, has been training with Limpopo-based Magesi and is set to be unveiled ahead of the Motsepe Foundation Championship season which begins on September 2.

The 32-year-old former Chicken Inn goalminder has been club-less since being released by Baroka after the Limpopo-based was relegated from the DStv Premiership at the end of last season.

A fan favourite at the club, the Zimbabwean became Baroka’s first choice on his arrival in 2018.

He made thirty-one appearances during his debut campaign on the south-side of the Limpopo, helping his team to a Telkom Knockout triumph.

His heroic performance in the cup competition earned him the Goalkeeper of the Tournament gong at the 2018/19 PSL Awards.

Chipezeze remained Bakgakga’s first-choice keeper for the following season and was named one of the club’s captains in 2020. Despite losing his place in the starting lineup to South African Oscarine Masuluke during the 2020/2021 season, Chipezeze remained one of the top earners at the club.

The former Warriors international struggled for game time in the next season, prompting his release as Baroka braces for life in South Africa’s second-tier league.