UK: Zimbabwe hangs out with South Africa for day party family show

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN musical flavour is set to be infused with South African, as artistes from the two countries are billed to perform at the highly anticipated ‘day party family show’ in United Kingdom, Sunday.

Set for Wolverhampton the family show will bring together the best of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zimdancehall sensation Tocky Vibes, Nox Guni, Jah Master and Poptain will share the stage with amapiano star Pabi Cooper and Boohle

The star studded event will offer a platform for the future of Southern African music courtesy of Diaspora Insurance and WorldRemit.

Tocky Vibes will bring his latest extended play (EP) ‘munyezunyakata’ to the Queens land.

South African musician of the moment is also riding on the back of a one woman show in South Africa.

Pabi Cooper recently trended on social media after she made a stunning appearance hanging from the ceiling at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

The Diaspora Insurance sponsored event will offer a family atmosphere with kids and adults coming together.

Adults will have to fork out £20 while children will pay £10