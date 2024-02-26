Zimbabwe has lost a pillar of support in fight against sanctions – Mnangagwa pays last respects to Geingob

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob is a huge loss to Zimbabwe in its clamour for the removal of the West-imposed sanctions.

Mnangagwa said this after delivering eulogy at the State funeral of Geingob who passed away earlier this month in Namibia.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had lost a pillar of support in its anti-sanctions crusade.

“With regards to my dear brother Geingob, he is among the few leaders who used to speak openly against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. Every speech he made at the United Nations he made sure he appealed to those who have put sanctions on us to remove them unconditionally.

“So now we have lost a pillar of support from this giant. He was one of the solid supporters of Zimbabwe in terms of fighting against the oppression of sanctions on my country,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa was among 18 foreign Heads of State that bade farewell to Geingob who passed away following a cancer diagnosis.

Geingob was interred in a mausoleum at the Heroes’ Acre on the outskirts of Windhoek.

The 82-year-old was an ally of Mnangagwa and was among the few sitting presidents who attended the latter’s inauguration in Harare last year after Zimbabwe’s disputed polls.