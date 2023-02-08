Zimbabwe hold off late West Indies charge to draw first test

Spread This News

By Reuters

BULAWAYO: Zimbabwe saw off a late bid by West Indies to force an unlikely result on the last day’s play as they finished on 134 for six in their second innings of the drawn first test on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe were set 272 to win with 49 overs left on the final afternoon, but never seriously chased their target and were comfortably placed for the draw on 83-2 in the 23rd over before spin bowlers Gudakesh Motie (4-50) and Roston Chase (2-9) sent late flutters through the home dressing-room.

Wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga’s 83-ball score of 23 not out helped to frustrate the touring side as the shadows lengthened in the late afternoon.

“After losing a whole day, I think it was a commendable effort from us to get close to a victory, so well done to us,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said at the post-match presentation.

“But also Zimbabwe batted very well. I think overall, I’m pleased with the team effort.”