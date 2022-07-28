Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission investigating Zanu PF member who was recorded calling for murder of Chamisa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has written to lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, indicating that it is investigating the case of a Zanu PF member caught on camera calling for the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

The letter dated July 28, 2022 follows Mtetwa’s own which demanded the arrest of the man identified as Abton ‘Bhito’ Mushayanyika.

Mtetwa’s letter was addressed to the ZHRC, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

RELATED:

“Kill Chamisa, his children and supporters,” Zanu PF leader urges party members

Rights lawyer, Mtetwa demands arrest of Zanu PF leader who called for Chamisa’s murder

Mushayanyika was captured urging ruling party supporters to even kill Chamisa’s children while speaking at a rally in Mberengwa North.

“The ZHRC hereby confirms ongoing investigations on the matter. The Commission’s decision and/or recommendation on the matter will be informed by the findings,”sad Vengesai Mukutiri, the commission’s deputy executive secretary.

Zanu PF has argued there is no evidence to show Mushayanyika is a card carrying member, despite the video in circulation.