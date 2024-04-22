Zimbabwe is now a family State — says Chamisa taking aim at Mnangagwa ‘dynasty’

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa says the political arena under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule has worsened and slipped the country into a one-party dictatorship.

The affable presidential hopeful, months ago dumped Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) alleging the institution had been infiltrated by elements deployed by Zanu PF, which is determined to crush dissenting alternative voices.

Chamisa opines the envisaged multiparty State has been decimated by the governing Zanu PF party labelling it “a one family affair.”

“Anybody must support their own party. Changing political parties must be like having one government after the other. Just like in Ghana, just like in Botswana. Let us change political parties like we are changing diapers not to have this thing where it like taboo, a one-party State.

“We must have a multiparty State. Infact, we have even gone further. We are worse off, it is no longer a one-party State, it is a one-man State, one family State. That cannot be. We must not have that, we can’t be that,” said Chamisa.

As the country celebrated its 44th Independence anniversary last Thursday, Chamisa said Zimbabweans have not yet gained independence on various fronts as the majority is entrapped in poverty.

“Independence must be about our dignity. There is no independence when you are naked. There is no independence when you have nothing to your name. We must create wealth as a nation.

“We must regain our status amongst the family of nations. Independence cannot be independence when millions of Zimbabweans are scattered everywhere, dotted around the capitals of the world seeking employment, opportunities and greener pastures. Independence must have a new meaning,” said the charismatic 45-year-old politician-cum-advocate.

“Zimbabweans are suffering and any public address that does not speak to the suffering of Zimbabweans and acknowledge that citizens are suffering is deceitful, delusional and mendacious,” he added.

Since his exit from CCC, the political formation has evidently had its voter mobilisation gravitas weakened. With Chamisa at the helm, the opposition outfit challenged Zanu PF hegemony and prevented an outright two thirds parliamentary majority in last year’s general elections.

Political observers have asserted that the opposition in its current form will find it almost impossible to annihilate Zanu PF from power amid subtle maneuvers by Mnangagwa to push for a third presidential term.

The Zanu PF strongman has appointed his son David as deputy finance minister while thrusting his nephew Tongai to the tourism portfolio, among other senior appointments of relatives in a move seen as creating a dynasty. Mnangagwa is also accused of abusing power by allowing his wife, First Lady Auxillia, to embark on international business engagements ostensibly on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe.