Zimbabwe is rebuilding itself brick by brick – says Sello Maake kaNcube as Mnangagwa charms South African actor 

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa charmed veteran South African actor Sello Maake kaNcube, who has defied online critics to declare that indeed Zimbabwe is being built brick-by-brick.

Maake kaNcube was part of the South African entourage that toured Zimbabwe last week and whose appearance at State House raised questions about their independence.

He was photographed alongside beau Pearl Thusi while wearing the Zimbabwe coloured scarf made famous by Mnangagwa himself.

The scarf has become a Zanu PF symbol, explaining why some social media users including their fans wondered how they had made a decision to support Mnangagwa despite his tainted human rights record.

Maake kaNcube has, however, stood his ground.

“The invite also fell in line with a personal campaign of taking my expertise in the arts to Africa, as I find myself hamstrung to make a contribution in my own country.

“I accepted the invitation for personal, social and business purposes. My wife is a Mbewe who is actually half Zambian and Zimbabwean. She had never been to either country, so her being to Victoria Falls for the first time was a magical experience for me.

“There’s a quote that says that ‘An opinion is like the nether part of the anatomy ensconced between the buttocks, everybody has it’. Beyond that anybody’s opinion about me has never been my reality. Even when a person would say what a good actor I am, I know the limitations of my craft and what I still have to perfect.”

Maake kaNcube became popular as Archie Moroka on South African soapie Generations.

He has over the years been a regular feature in the neighbouring country’s arts sector.

Added Maake kaNcube: “Going there this time after the land reform, which found the country subjected to sanctions that crippled its economy and saw it citizens crossing the border to South Africa to eke a living, Zimbabwe is a nation on the trajectory of rebuilding and reconstructing itself brick by brick.”

Thusi has said she was ambushed as the reason they had been given for their Zimbabwean tour was tourism, not politics or a State House visit. Their invite, however, made it clear they would visit the President’s residency.