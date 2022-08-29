Zimbabwe jails 148 Malawian nationals found without legal documents

By IOL

Harare has sentenced 148 Malawian nationals to between four and six months in prison, the Malawi Freedom Network reports.

The Malawians are awaiting deportation by the Chivhu and Mvuma magistrates.

Authorities say 65 travellers were intercepted by police in Chivhu, while 83 were arrested in Mvuma, the media reported. Chivhu Magistrate Henry Sande sentenced the group of 65 to four months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended, pending deportation. Prosecutors told the court that on Monday that police officers manning a roadblock at the 141km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road intercepted 65 Malawians travelling by road.

