Zimbabwe lags behind in value-addition, beneficiation thrust as raw materials dominate exports list

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

RAW crops and minerals continue to dominate the country’s exports list in a development, which urgently calls on the country to seriously take stock of its value addition and beneficiation roadmap.

The latest statistics by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) show the country exported merchandise worth US$534,7 million, a 17,1% decline from US$645 million recorded in the previous month.

Sadly, the list of top ten exports by commodity was made up of tobacco partly including cigarettes, Platinum Group of Minerals (PGMs), gold, ferrochromium, industrial diamonds, coke and semi coke of coal, cotton, crocodiles, chromium and concentrates and corrugated paper.

During the month under review, the country’s major export destinations were South Africa (34.6%), United Arab Emirates (34.3%), China (10.4%) and other jurisdictions.

This is despite the fact that the country has introduced the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP), which official records show that capacity utilisation improved from 47% to 56,1% between 2020 and 2022.

The shelf-space occupancy of locally produced products also increased from 55% in 2021 to over 80% in 2022 with exports of manufactured products also increasing by 12,9% from US$324 million in 2021 to US$366 million in 2022.

However, the country has not performed well on the manufactured products exports side where processed products and minerals are still lagging behind.

Records show that Zimbabwe loses 60% value from exporting its unprocessed tobacco, implying the loss of jobs and money running into millions of dollars which the fiscus could be benefitting from.

Combined with minerals, the economy of Zimbabwe is even losing more calling for the urgent need of robust policies and commitment to keep all raw materials within and prioritise value addition.