Zimbabwe Let Bangladesh Off The Hook On Day One

By Sports Reporter

RISING fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani continued his brilliant form for Zimbabwe claiming three early wickets, but the hosts failed to take advantage as Bangladesh fought back and the Test match remained evenly poised.

The day one match was at Harare Sports Club this Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh found the going tough early on with Muzarabani claiming three early wickets while fellow fast bowler Victor Nyauchi chipped in with two scalps.

Muzarabani ended with figures of three for 48 in 16 overs that featured three maidens.

However, despite laying a solid foundation, Zimbabwe put their guard down, allowing Bangladesh to claw their way back in the game after being reduced to 132 for six.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque led the fightback by scoring 70 while Liton Das fell just five runs short of a century in a solid 138 run partnership with Mahmudullah.

However, just when Bangladesh were looking to take back control of the game, Zimbabwe pacer Donald Tiripano struck twice in back-to-back deliveries, picking up the crucial wicket of Liton and following that with the one of Mehedi Hasan Miraz, to help his side get back in the game at the latter stage of the game.

Bangladesh recovered to 294 for eight in 83 overs before umpires called stumps on day one due to bad light.

Mahmudullah, who made a return to the Test squad after almost 17 months, remained unbeaten on 54 off 141 deliveries with Taskin Ahmed on 13 off 15 at the other end.

Zimbabwe will be disappointed after failing to take the impetus when Bangladesh were in trouble but will be confident of seizing the initiative on day two which begins Thursday morning.