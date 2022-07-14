Zimbabwe load shedding to worsen 

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ZIMBABWE Electricity Transmission Company (ZETDC) has warned the public of an increase in load shedding nationwide due to the high demands of power.

In a statement, the ZETDC said the high demand is due to the high consumption of power in the winter season.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and distribution company ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there will be increased load curtailment from the 13th of July 2022.

“This is due to depressed local power generation coupled by increased electricity demand in winter and power import constraints. Our engineers are still working round the clock to ensure full restoration of service.

“Customers are advised to use electricity sparingly and to always switch off electrical appliances when not in use.

“The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,’ read the statement.

Efforts to reduce load shedding have been done before. However, the supply continues to suffer constraints in the country.

Hwange Thermal Power Station is the country’s biggest, with an installed capacity of 920 megawatts, but suffers frequent breakdowns due to aging equipment. The plant in western Zimbabwe is undergoing an expansion to add 600 megawatts.

The Southern African country has an installed capacity of 2,100 megawatts, but generates an average of 1,200 to 1,300 megawatts, with the shortfall being met through imports.