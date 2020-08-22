Zimbabwe looking to salvage season with Pakistan tour

Spread This News











By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) are hoping to save its coronavirus-affected international season by getting government approval for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

After hosting Sri Lanka and touring Bangladesh early this year, the Chevrons was scheduled to tour Australia while the likes of Ireland, Afghanistan, Ireland and Netherlands were expected to visit the country in what had been billed as a packed 2020-21 international season for Zimbabwe.

However, all the proposed events have been postponed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with the latest casualty being the five-match T20 series against Afghanistan which was scheduled for the capital this month.

With their season now in ruins, Zimbabwe are now hoping to salvage their season by touring Pakistan in October. Zimbabwe became the first Test-playing nation to visit Pakistan in 2015 for an ODI and T20I series.

Zimbabwe Cricket Communications manager, Darlington Majonga said they would be seeking government approval to fulfil the journey to Pakistan following a long period of inactivity.

“We are looking forward to the trip to Pakistan in October. That is if the government gives us the green light to go. Should that fail, then that would mean the end of the year for us,” Majonga said.

Zimbabwe’s Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) recently refused to sanction Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe this August for a five day T20 Series citing a huge increase in Covid 19 cases.

The cancellation resulted in all the players who had been called into camp being asked to return home until a time when the Chevrons are cleared to fulfill their next international engagement.

Majonga, however, said they have advised the players to continue preparing while at home so that they remain fit and ready for the upcoming games.

“We have asked them to remain fit and ready because we are not sure when we could be asked to return to action. It could be anytime soon, or never again this year,” said Majonga.

The 37 players who had been assembled had passed the test to return to international action after they all tested negative of the dreaded coronavirus which causes Covid 19.