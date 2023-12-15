Zimbabwe mastermind stunning comeback in CAF schools’ championship

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWE under 15 boys’ team, Thursday, showed character and mental strength coming from a defeat against Malawi to win convincingly against Botswana and Eswatini in their opening matches at the ongoing CAF schools’ championships in Harare.

Zimbabwe paid the price of poor preparations when they were thrashed 0 -4 by Malawi who made light work of the hosts in an error-strewn display by the Young Warriors.

The boys bounced back in spectacular fashion defeating Botswana 4-1 before rounding off the opening day with a 3-1 victory over hapless Eswatini.

Zimbabwe coach Norman Taruvinga bemoaned poor preparations for his side’s slow start to the tournament.

“Our preparations were very short. It contributed a bit, but we are not worried by that because if you look at the way we conceded it is because some people just close in on those spaces but obviously it is a matter of preparation we are trying to squeeze in a lot of things and these guys had of months to prepare so we could not match,” said Taruvinga.

Zimbabwe is playing in the tournament for the first time since its inception and the team is hoping to put in a good show Friday to bolster its chances of qualifying for the knockout round.

Winners of the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) region will qualify for the Africa finals to be played next year.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches including Genesis Mangombe and Lloyd Chitembwe were keeping close eyes on the budding talent on display.

Addressing the media after officially opening the championships, Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry hailed the tournament saying it is vital for Zimbabwe which is coming from the wilderness after a FIFA ban.

“We are very excited. We are very happy to be hosting this tournament and hopefully, this is the start of great things to come. We know how much talent we have. our juniors up to our seniors and this is the first step of developing that talent and harnessing that talent so that we can know where our players are and follow them along. I hope it puts a little bit of pressure on the Ministry of Finance to give me those budgets for the National Sports Stadium,” said Coventry.

In other matches, Zimbabwe’s girls lost their opening two encounters against Malawi and Botswana before winning 5-1 against Eswatini.