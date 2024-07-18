Zimbabwe moots introduction of Hepatitis B Birth Dose

Spread This News

Zimbabwe plans to introduce the universal birth dose vaccination for Hepatitis B, a major step towards achieving the goals of the Triple Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus Plan: 2023 to 2026, the country launched last year.

This programme aligns with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, which emphasize newborn vaccination within 24 hours of birth as a cornerstone of preventing mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of Hepatitis B. This initiative is expected to significantly bolster Zimbabwe’s progress towards reaching the ambitious validation targets set by WHO.

“It is heartening to note that the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI) has opened a window for countries to apply for financing to procure the birth dose of Hepatitis B vaccine which Zimbabwe will take part in,” noted Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora during the training of the National Validation Committee recently in Kadoma.

The Zimbabwe National Validation Committee, established in 2018, previously focused on eliminating MTCT of HIV and Syphilis. The introduction of the Hepatitis B virus elimination expands their mandate to encompass all three diseases, reflecting the national shift towards a triple elimination strategy. This leverages Zimbabwe’s existing success in tackling HIV and Syphilis transmission, solidifying its position as a leader in global health initiatives. Zimbabwe is one of the twelve Phase one countries of the Global Alliance to end AIDS among Children by 2030; and is actively implementing activities to scale up case finding and treatment of children living with HIV.

Since 2008, children in Zimbabwe are receiving the pentavalent vaccine, which protects against five diseases including HBV, at 6, 10, and 14 weeks of age. Introduction of the first dose of the HBV vaccine, administered within 24 hours of birth, is highly effective in preventing MTCT of the virus during birth. Over the years, there has been a progressive reduction in the vertical transmission rate, which was reported at 7,4% in 2023. In addition, the introduction of the HIV/Syphilis duo test kit has been a game changer in increasing both HIV and syphilis testing coverages in ANC which were 97% and 94% respectively for the year 2023.

However, challenges remain. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage among pregnant and breastfeeding women needs to increase from 88% (2023) to at least 95%. Syphilis treatment coverage needs to reach 95% from the current 91%. Furthermore, vertical transmission rate needs to drop further, below the WHO target of 5%. While vertical HIV infections have dropped in the past two decades, there were still around 3,650 new child infections of HIV in 2023.

In her introductory address, Dr Agnes Chetty, a Medical Officer with WHO AFRO and a member of the GVAC, reiterated that the National Validation Committee training “represents a strong commitment the country was making in its journey towards achieving triple elimination which is not just a technical exercise but an affirmation of the rights of every child to be born free from the burden of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B.”

WHO has a pivotal role in triple elimination as the Validation Secretariat at national, regional and global level and in collaboration with partners continues to provide country support for strengthening health system capacity and comprehensive person-centered, integrated services that respect and protect the human rights of women living with any of the conditions, and to ensure that these women are meaningfully involved in health programme planning and service delivery. As the national HIV program progresses towards attaining epidemic control, WHO continues to provide technical and financial assistance to support the country to implement evidence-based interventions that are aligned to current global recommendations and standards to not only attain the elimination targets but to also end AIDS by 2030.

“We will continue to provide country support for strengthening the capacity of the health system as well as providing technical assistance for comprehensive integrated and quality health services,” said WHO Representative to Zimbabwe Dr Desta Tiruneh. He added, “We look forward to seeing a progressive increase in the service coverage for pregnant and breastfeeding women complemented by progressive lowering of new HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B infections in children.”