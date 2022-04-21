Zimbabwe: Muzinda receives US$100 000 sponsorship

Spread This News

By theservicenow.com

The doors seem to be opening for US-based Zimbabwean women’s motocross rider Tanya Muzinda after she secured a sponsorship deal worth more than US$100,000 from California-based company Custom Upfits, owners of Todd and Julie Ford.

Muzinda announced the development on his Facebook page yesterday, calling the sponsorship deal the biggest ever.

The sponsorship package includes two brand new racing bikes, an exercise bike and a van, among other things.

“Easter is a time of hope and new beginnings! It takes years to knock on doors, promises, disappointments and rejections.

“My team secured my biggest sponsorship deal of over 100k USD for a brand new Motovan custom-made with garage, sleeper, half kitchen and high tech entertainment system from Todd and Julie Ford, a California-based company, Custom Upfits is the owner of Plus Two, a brand new racing bike, a racing bike and an exercise bike backed by Husqvarna Factory Racing.

“I’m so excited that when I was testing the bike over the weekend (in California), where Ford flew me with my dad, it was like a dream.

“I am grateful to this wonderful family for including me in their family and thank God always.

“Can’t wait to go back to racing,” Muzinda said.

Her father, Tawanda, confirmed the sponsorship package to The Herald yesterday from his base in Florida, United States, and said it would give his daughter a big lift this season.

Todd and Julie Ford own Custom Upfits, a family-owned company.

At its West Sacramento, West California facility, Custom Upfits specializes in building custom platforms for mobile wheel and paint repair business, mobile tire and oil service businesses.

The announcement of Muzinda’s latest sponsorship deal comes days after it secured another deal with global clothing and protective gear maker, AlpineStar.