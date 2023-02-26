Zimbabwe National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA)

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The 21st edition of the National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA) were held on Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Some of the winners included;

1). Outstanding Journalist- Radio Winner: DJ Ollah 7 Owen Madondo

2). Outstanding female musician winner: Dorcas Moyo

3). Outstanding Album winner: Freeman – David and Goliath.

4). Outstanding Male Artist: Freeman.

5). Outstanding song winner: Fire Emoji by Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz)

6). Outstanding online media winner: NASHTV

7). Outstanding Journalist- Print winner: Nyadzombe Nyampenza

8). Outstanding social media skits winner: Theophilus Chigumira (Mai Kirifodhi)

9). Outstanding comedian winner: Mukudzei Kandoro Majoni (King Kandoro)

10). Outstanding female dancer: Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Teleunga

BELOW ARE SOME IMAGES FROM THE EVENT: