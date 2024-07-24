Zimbabwe Olympics Committee need more money to reward athletes 

Spread This News

Zimbabwe Olympics Committee president Thabani Gonye says there is a need for more money to reward athletes who are representing the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics which are starting on Friday.

Zimbabwe will be represented by seven athletes at the Olympics; Isaac Mpofu (long distance), Rutendo Nyahora (long distance), Makanakaishe Charamba (200m Sprint) , Tapiwa Makarawu (200m) , Stephen Cox (Rowing) Dennis Cyprianos (swimming) and Paige Van Der Weisthuizen (swimming).

ZOC is set to reward US$10 000 to any athlete who will win a gold medal, US$7 500 for silver and US$5 000 for bronze.

However, ZOC president believes the prize money is not enough.

“We have put what I believe is a tenth of what we should be giving these athletes.

“I honestly think for gold medal winning athlete should be getting something around US$100 000.

“So we need the 90 coming from somewhere, we are still engaging different stakeholders to come through with support.

“I would want to challenge everyone out there, if you believe you have something, no matter how small kindly bring it over and will will account for it with transparency,” he said.

Team Zimbabwe will arrive in France in different days, already Chief De Misssion Ringisai Mapondera is there as part of the advance team.

Of the seven athletes representing Zimbabwe, only Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora are in the country, the other five are based in different countries.

Zimbabwe has won only eight medals at the Olympics, three gold, four silver and one bronze.