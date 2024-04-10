Zimbabwe on course to incept lithium-ion battery value chain as Mines to Energy Park takes shape

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is reportedly forging ahead with the establishment of a lithium-ion battery value chain that will contribute immensely to the growth of a resilient clean global energy economy.

The envisaged lithium beneficiation plant to be housed at the US$13 billion Mine-to-Energy lndustrial Park at Mapinga in Mashonaland West province is on course, with the project’s investors awaiting finalisation of the administrative processes to kickstart its implementation.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is the Inter-Ministerial Committee chairman of the scheme, briefed Cabinet of major progress made on the mega project, which is set to enhance the mining industry’s contributions to the national economy.

“Government wishes to inform the nation that the Mines to Energy Industrial Park is a lithium value addition and beneficiation project that will have the following facilities activities: the construction of a coking plant with a capacity of 1.2 million and 130 000 metric tonnes of coke and lithium salt per annum, respectively; the construction of two, 300-megawatt power stations; a graphite processing plant; a nickel-chromium alloy smelter; and a nickel sulphate plant, together with supportive power supply and logistics,” said Muswere.

The proposed Mines to Energy lndustrial Park, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year, will be established on a 5 000-hectare piece of land with an initial capital injection of US$4 billion under the first phase set to begin in June this year.

The government will have an undisclosed shareholding in the massive project set to transform the lives of local folks.

Authorities are currently seized with regulatory processes, consultations and valuations of developments made by the families occupying the land proposed for the project with the scope to award compensation for relocation.

In September last year, government and two Chinese investors — Eagle Canyon International Group Limited and Pacific Goal Investment — signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) paving the way for the construction of the industrial park in Mapinga situated on the Harare-Chinhoyi road.

The project, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe, is expected to leapfrog the economy through the beneficiation of minerals and underpins the government’s commitment to implement clean energy projects as critical enablers to jerk Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation.

According to recent media reports the investor can meet this year’s deadline to operationalise the project.

“As of now, we are confident it (2024 deadline) will be achieved, but it depends on when the government will hand over the land to us. So, there are processes that they are doing and we understand the processes that have to be done,” Lionel Mhlanga, Eagle Canyon International Group Limited director was quoted saying then.

Founded in 1995 by Jun Liu, Eagle Canyon International Group Limited specialises in the investment and development of energy, minerals, real estate and infrastructure projects in China and Southern Africa.