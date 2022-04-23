Zimbabwe participate at Africa’s biggest tourism conference

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ZIMBABWE will be part of Africa’s premier tourism fare Travel Indaba (ATI) to be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa next month.

The trade show makes a return after a two year break due to the covid -19 pandemic restrictions.

The conference will run between May 2 and 5 .

In a statement, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi said the trade show this will be a great opportunity for local tourism players.

“This event marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the tourism sector as it signals the reopening of engagements with our key source markets post the Covid-19 endemic,” Chidzidzi said.

“Indaba provides a platform for key players to be under one roof, take part in key discussions , negotiations and thoroughly plan for the year ahead, and this year we are expecting non-stop interaction on travel and tourism trade for Zimbabwean operators and players,” he said.

He also said they are thankful to the government for allowing them the opportunity to re-engage with the markets.

“We appreciate the government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality industry for affording the sector this great opportunity to re- engage with the markets,” he added.

The ATI is a platform for African destinations to showcase their offers.

It also offers them an opportunity to network with international buyers and the media.

ATI is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar.

It has been dubbed a top three ‘must visit’ event of its kind on the global travel calendar.