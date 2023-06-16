Zimbabwe pins hopes on cricket to clear ‘tainted’ image, mend diplomatic relations 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMBABWE is taking advantage of cricket tournaments which have been frequenting the Southern African country to rid itself of a battered image and sell itself to the global world.

Since the turn of millennium Zimbabwe’s image and reputation has been bruised which led to the ostracization of the Southern African country by the international community.

During the reign of Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe received a bad tag with allegations of thwarting dissenting voices and abuse of human rights levelled against it.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over in a coup which deposed Mugabe, he has been on a reengagement drive as he seeks to mend relations with the international community.

Zimbabwe is hosting International Cricket Council (ICC) world qualifiers for a second year running, a fiesta the country is taking full advantage of.

RELATED:

Speaking at the official launch of ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mkuhlani said the hosting of global tourneys presents an opportunity for the country to re-build diplomatic relations.

“The magnitude and global significance of this tournament cannot be over emphasised and I believe as a nation we must take full advantage of these events not only to stimulate economic and tourism activities but also create diplomatic opportunities and lasting legacies for the benefit of our communities.

“Mr President as you go about your engagement and reengagement efforts that are designed to foster political, economic and social ties with other countries we at ZC and as sport we can only promise you one thing that you count on us on helping making Zimbabwe great again,” said Mkuhlani.

The global qualifiers have attracted 10 countries that will battle it out for two tickets to the World cup that will be staged in India later this year.

Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA and West Indies will join Zimbabwe in competing for a World Cup berth.

The qualifiers have been spread across Zimbabwe’s two major cities, Harare and Bulawayo.

The qualification tournament is the fourth sanctioned ICC event to be held in Zimbabwe in a period of five years.

Zimbabwe will host ICC under-19 men’s cricket world cup in 2026 and men’s world cup in 2027.

From June 18 to July 9 global spotlight will inevitably fall on Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the same occasion Mnangagwa said hosting global tournaments is a stamp of approval and confidence in Zimbabwe.

“Allow me to acknowledge the International Cricket Council for their unwavering support and commitment to Zimbabwe and Africa.

“This is a vote of confidence from the International Cricket Council in our country as well as in Zimbabwe Cricket as a suitable venue and host to these high profile games,” he said.