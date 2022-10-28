Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles, suspects arrested

Spread This News

By IOL.com

Zimbabwean authorities said on Wednesday that they had recovered two South African registered vehicles, a white Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Raider, which were reportedly brought into the country on a temporary import permit.

Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip and arrested Zenzele Ndebele (44) and Helfer Nkomo (35) for possession of property suspected to be stolen, according to a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

It is alleged that the suspects failed to produce the necessary documents for the importation of the two vehicles. In a separate case, ZRP Mwenezi recovered an Isuzu single cab, reportedly stolen during a robbery on 15 October, which was abandoned in a bush area at village 1, Mariot, Mwenezi, with the keys still in the ignition port. Furthermore, Zimbabwean authorities are investigating two cases of theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in Dema and Masvingo, where both motorists parked their cars and left the keys on the ignition ports of the unattended vehicles.