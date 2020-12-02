Zimbabwe Ranked Among Top Five Best Reformed African Nations

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

THE Ibrahim Index on African Governance (IIAG) has ranked Zimbabwe among the top five reformed nations over the past decade.

The IIAG rates countrys’ performances across four components: Security and Rule of Law Participation, Rights and Inclusion; Foundations for Economic Opportunity; and Human Development.

Zimbabwe tops all 54 African countries on the Foundations for Economic Opportunity category, recording a decade average of 38.46 and score of +7.4 despite being ranked number 33 last year.

The southern African country, however, fares badly on the other four categories, with IIAG noting: “Ranks are not a definite given: some high-ranking countries follow a deteriorating path, while some low-ranking ones feature among the largest improvers.

“The most unbalanced performances are seen between Participation, Rights and Inclusion and Human Development, 21 countries have gaps of 10.0 or higher between their scores for these two categories.

“Over the decade, while Human Development and Foundations for Economic Opportunity lead the way, Security & Rule of Law and Participation, Rights and Inclusion have stalled. Tell-tale correlations: besides balance, rule of law, justice, inclusion and equality are the common denominators among best performers.

“On overall governance scores and trends classification (2019), Zimbabwe was recorded showing slow improvement. Zimbabwe features among the five most improved countries over the decade.”

Glowing over the IIAG report, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists at Tuesday’s post-cabinet briefing the finding reflected on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s success stories.

“These are some of the success stories under the second republic; this is Zimbabwe’s top performance on the IIAG. According to the IIAG rankings, Zimbabwe is among the top five reformers over the last decade,” she said.

“Zimbabwe recorded significant improvements on the categories of Human Development, Foundations for Economic Opportunity, Security and Rule of Law.

“Zimbabwe is ranked as the most improved country over the decade in the category of Foundations for Economic Opportunity.”

However, despite the favourable IIAG report, Mnangagwa’s regime has failed to discard its ‘rogue’ tag with innumerable cases of human rights abuses against dissenting voices perpetrated by suspected state agents being recorded.