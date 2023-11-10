Zimbabwe ready to host ICASA – Health Minister Mombeshora  

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

HEALTHY minister Douglas Mombeshora says Zimbabwe is ready to host the International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa {ICASA) which runs from December 4 to 9, 2023.

During a press conference in Harare on Wednesday, Minister Mombeshora said the government was proud to be hosting the conference for the second time since its inception 22 years ago.

“We are now less than a month away from hosting ICASA and we are very proud that Zimbabwe will be hosting this very important conference.

“We have continued to work hard as a country to make sure that all delegates attending the conference enjoy their visit to Zimbabwe and experience the unique package of business and tourism.

“All our systems from security, banking , accommodation, transportation and others have been checked and tested and I want to assure our visitors that Zimbabwe is ready,” Mombeshora said.

The minister told journalists that the security of visitors was guaranteed both in Harare and elsewhere as they attend the conference and enjoy Zimbabwe’s rich heritage across the world’s acclaimed tourist destinations.

He added that the government had strengthened the health delivery and surveillance systems to ensure that our visitors have access to needed health services and managed to adequately deal with the isolated outbreaks of cholera reported some months ago.

“Let me emphasize that our surveillance system is exceptionally effective and has picked all cases that have all been treated.

The government will host two high-level meetings on December the 2nd , 2023 in Victoria Falls as part of the build-up towards ICASA while the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa will host the African First Ladies on the same day in the resort city.

“A meeting of African First Ladies to be hosted by the First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa which will focus on the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission and Elimination of New Bone Infections in Africa.

“On the same day, we will also host Africa’s Finance ministers who will attend a meeting focusing on Domestic Financing of the HIV response to reach the United Nations (UN) 2025 Goals and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063,” added Mombeshora.

Zimbabwe has been commended for its homegrown initiative funding in the form of the National Aids Trust Fund (Aids Levy).

“We are very proud to be hosting this meeting to share our best practice while learning from the rest of the continent’s other initiatives that can increase Africa’s domestic financing and other epidemics without totally relying on external funds.

“These two meetings will come just a day after Zimbabwe will have commemorated World Aids Day which we will do in Victoria Falls at Chinotimba Stadium,” he said.