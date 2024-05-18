Zimbabwe receives invitation to China’s premier global gold showcase 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

MINES Minister Winston Chitando has, on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, received an invitation to this year’s World Gold Council’s China Gold Congress, one of the biggest minerals conventions on the globe.

The conference, set to be held in Shanghai at the National Convention Centre from July 26 to 28, brings together government officials, investors, miners and potential buyers.

This will be the fourth conference, following successful hosting of three others in China over the past three years.

Running under the theme “Innovation-Driven, Green Development, and Shared Future” the exposition aims to promote ethical mining.

“We sincerely invite you to attend and present at the conference to strengthen cooperation between Zimbabwe and China in the gold sector,” reads the invitation letter.

“We would also like to extend this invitation to Zimbabwe’s gold industry players to participate in the event for technical exchange and investment cooperation.”

Over 2,000 delegates and industry leaders, 100 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected.

China is Zimbabwe’s second largest business partner after South Africa.