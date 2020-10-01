Zimbabwe recording 80 000 abortions per year

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

ZIMBABWE is recording between 70 000 and 80 000 cases of abortions most of which are backyard procedures that put lives of women and girls at risk.

This was shared Wednesday by My Age Zimbabwe in a statement to mark International Safe Abortion Day (ISAD) 2020.

“National reports have revealed that about 30 percent of maternal cases are among teen mothers.

“Annually, Zimbabwe has an estimated 70 000 and 80 000 abortion cases and the bulk of them are unsafe abortions where women and girls do not have access to health facilities even for post abortion services,” reads the statement.

“This year’s commemoration seeks to provide a shared platform for advocacy, dialogue and experiences among CSOs development partners, young people and government officials.

“These voices will bring to light exactly where we are in Zimbabwe pertaining safe abortion services, this platform also brings together organisations with an interest in promoting and providing safe abortion in Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe has a largely conservative population with strong cultural and religious values that do not embrace abortion.

Although illegal, abortion clinics have reportedly continued to operate across the country, mainly in high density and rural areas.

Added the group in its statement: “The presence of such strong cultural and religious beliefs limits community capacities to engage in dialogue, which incorporates and addresses sexual and reproductive health needs in an inclusive manner founded on the principles of human rights.”