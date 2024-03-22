Zimbabwe records 188 human rights violations; Zanu PF, municipal police top list of perpetrators — Report

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

Zimbabwe recorded 188 cases of human right violations in February alone with ruling party Zanu PF functionaries perpetrating in most of the recorded cases.

In its latest report, human rights watchdog, Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), said there was a marked increase in violations in February as compared to the previous month of January.

“In February, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) recorded 188 cases of human rights violations, an increase from 154 in the previous month.

“ZANU PF continued to top the list of perpetrators with 54.8%,” reads the report

While the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) features prominently on the aggressors’ catalogue, it is the inclusion of municipality authorities, who wantonly beat up vendors, that has become worrisome, overtaking regular cops in violations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) made up 8.36% of the perpetrators in February, while the municipal police made up 14%.”

Opposition political party actors and traditional leaders also contributed to the spike in human rights breaches.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and the Mthwakazi also contributed to the recorded perpetrators with 7.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

“Sadly, traditional leaders were also perpetrators of human rights violations, contributing 5.7%.

“The major violations were against the political rights and right to food. ZPP also documented violations associated with cases of evictions, intra party violence, harassment and intimidation as well as violations on the right to equality and non-discrimination, among others,” further reads the report.