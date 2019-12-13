Zimbabwe records decrease in infant mortality rate

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE has recorded a decrease in the under-five mortality rate in the last five years as compared to the previous period, findings by the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MISC) have revealed.

The child mortality rate is the probability of dying between birth and exactly five years of age expressed per 1000 live births.

Presenting the findings Thursday, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) director general Taguma Mahonde said that there has been a decrease in neonatal, infant and under five mortality rate during the period under review.

“From the MICS conducted in 2019 neonatal, infant and under-five mortality rates for the five year period preceding the survey were 32 deaths per 1,000 live births, 47 deaths per 1,000 live births and 65 deaths per 1,000 live births, respectively.

“The maternal mortality ratio for the 7 years preceding the survey was 462 deaths per 100 000 live births in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Survey coordinator Handrick Chigiji added; “Infant mortality rate dropped from 50 deaths per 1000 live births to 47 deaths per 1000 live births in 2019.

“Neonatal mortality rate compared to the research of 2015, increased from 29 deaths per 1000 live births to 32 in 2019.

“Post neonatal mortality rate dropped from 21 deaths per 1000 live births to 14 deaths per 1000 live deaths.

“Children under 5 mortality dropped from 69 deaths per 1000 live births to 65 deaths per 1000 live births.”

Neonatal mortality rate is the number of neonates dying before reaching 28 days of age, per 1,000 live births in a given year.