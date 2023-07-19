Zimbabwe registers only female Presidential candidate as opposition UZA wins case against ZEC

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

OPPOSITION United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio will now stand as the only female Presidential candidate in the August 23 polls after the High Court upheld her appeal against the decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to initially reject her nomination papers.

Speaking soon after the judgment was handed down, Valerio’s lawyer, Alec Muchadehama said ZEC has been ordered to take necessary steps to ensure the UZA leader is added to the ballot.

“So we had appealed against ZEC’s refusal to register president Valerio on the ballot paper. So our appeal was successful. So the court ruled that what ZEC had done was incorrect.

“So ZEC is supposed to take all necessary steps to make sure that she is registered on the ballot paper and be contesting in the election to be held on August 23,” Muchadehama said.

RELATED:

More to follow…