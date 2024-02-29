Zimbabwe reports declining suspected cholera cases

Spread This News

Xinhua

New suspected cholera cases are declining in Zimbabwe, thanks to robust intervention strategies to combat the outbreak, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, said that 1,025 new suspected cholera cases were reported during the week ending Feb. 20, 2024, down from 1,286 cases the previous week.

“The robust vaccination campaign is yielding visible results in the known cholera hotspots while screening for cholera and other infectious diseases is ongoing at all points of entry,” Muswere said.

He said that the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has assisted in the procurement of water treatment chemicals, branded tents for oral rehydration points and training of 500 community health workers in the capital city of Harare and Chitungwiza.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe has recorded a cumulative 26,189 suspected cholera cases, 25,448 recoveries, and 71 confirmed deaths as of Monday this week since the outbreak began a year ago.