Zimbabwe reports six new Covid-19 deaths, toll now at 141

Xinhua

Zimbabwe reported six more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the country’s death toll to 141.

All the six deaths occured in the capital, Harare.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care on Wednesday morning reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country’s total to 5,378.

Sixty-seven of the new cases are local infections and three are citizens who returned from Botswana, the ministry said.

The country reported 257 recoveries, raising total recoveries in the country to 4,105, with active cases now standing at 1,132.

The Zimbabwe government on Tuesday reviewed curfew provisions and extended business operating hours to allow for greater convenience for the public.

The curfew, which started last month and ran from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., will now start from 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m.

Business operating hours, which would end at 3 p.m., have been extended to 4:30 p.m., and citizens that test negative upon return to the country are no longer required to be quarantined.