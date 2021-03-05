Zimbabwe Resumes South Africa Consular Services

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s consular services domiciled in South Africa’s economic capital, Johannesburg have resumed following a period of their suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s embassy had moved most of its services online after a number of consulate staff tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the year.

In a notice dated March 2, Zimbabwe’s consul general Melody Chaurira said the resumption of consular services follows an adjustment of South Africa’s lockdown measures from Level 3 to 1 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The consulate has accordingly made the following adjustments to consular services during this period: The number of appointments per day for clients seeking birth certificate and passport application services has been restored to 600,” the notice reads.

“The first priority will be to serve clients whose appointments were deferred under Adjusted Alert Level 3 lockdown. (These are appointments which were booked between 4 January and 26 March, 2021).

“In the meantime, please note that clients seeking other services such as Temporary Travel Documents (TTD), cancellation of passports, authentication of documents etc still do not require booking in order to access services.”

The embassy staff has been facilitating the repatriation of fellow countrymen wishing to return home escaping Covid-19 induced socio-economic difficulties.

The outbreak of Covid-19 left a lot of Zimbabweans in a worse off situation, with some losing jobs and other sources of income.

Adding to their woes was that they did not qualify for social grants given by the South African government to its vulnerable citizens.

Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans migrated to South Africa to hunt for jobs and other life opportunities abundant in the country’s rich neighbour.