Zimbabwe rugby star McNab joins English side Cornish Pirates

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE rugby international Matthew McNab has made a big step in his professional career after sealing a move to English second-tier side Cornish Pirates on a one-year contract.

The Bulawayo-born versatile backliner who can play wing or centre studied at Hartpury College in Gloucester and played for Hartpury RFC in the Championship.

In addition to a loan stint at English top-tier side Worcester Warriors, McNab also represented Zimbabwe Goshawks in the Currie Cup competition.

Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle, who is looking forward to welcoming MacNab to the Mennaye Field, has said: “Matt is someone who can give us that physical presence in the backline.

“A proven and powerful wingman in the Championship, to provide some flexibility he can also comfortably play at ‘13’.

“Still only 25, Matt is also a player who can again develop his game further and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”

A former Whitestone Primary School and Falcon College pupil, MacNab played cricket for the Zimbabwe Under 17s and 18’s side before being included in the national squad for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

He, however, settled for a career in rugby, where he went on to represent Zimbabwe at both Under 18 and Under 20s levels, and by the time he left school, he was already knocking on the doors of national team selection.

Since being handed his Sables debut by former Springbok coach Peter de Villers in a World Cup qualifier against Morocco at home in 2018, McNab has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the squad.