Zimbabwe Rugby Union appoints director of development, targets training 4 000 coaches

By Sports Reporter

SEVEN days into the office, newly elected Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president, Losson Mtongwiza has appointed Phillip Padhuze as the new director of development rugby in the country.

Padhuze is a headmaster at Mutare Boys High School and also head of National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) rugby.

The rugby-loving headmaster is the first to occupy the new post, which has been created by Mtongwiza, who is preaching development rugby as one of his key agendas.

“His name is Mr Padhuze, he is a member of NASH, also headmaster of Mutare Boys High.

“He is going to assist us to make sure we enter the entire NASH system of all the schools around the country so that we might be able to reach our target of training 1 000 coaches,” said Mtongwiza.

Junior rugby has been on sick bed in the country, with very few schools taking the sport serious except for a few ‘A’ class private institutions.

Mtongwiza believes that part of the efforts to revive the game at developmental level is by training more junior coaches.

“I intend to train as much as a thousand coaches around the country in a year. This l will do annually, so during my four year tenure I will train 4 000 coaches.

“Those that will go on to practice, I will push them to Level 2 going upwards,” he added.

Zimbabwe has few gaffers qualified to coach rugby. Presently, there are less than 20 Level 2 coaches.