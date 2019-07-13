Zimbabwe Rugby Union boss sues Mighty warriors’ trainer for US$100k

By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) boss Aaron Jani has approached the High Court demanding US$100 000 from Mighty Warriors fitness trainer, Gerald Maguranyanga after he allegedly called him “a thief” during a radio interview.

Jani is claiming the damages saying Maguranyanga soiled his character to an extent that he may never be able to repair it.

Maguranyanga who is cited as the respondent in the summons is alleged to have lebelled Jani a thief during an interview of a local private radio station that the latter says is accessible “to the entire world.”

The defendant said the applicant (Jani) lacked integrity to be part of the ZRU executive. It was submitted that Maguranyanga claimed Jani lacked proper corporate governance skills and was responsible for misusing US$25 000 belonging to ZRU.

“On June 19 2019, defendant took part in a press conference which was broadcasted on Facebook and again stated that applicant is crocked and corrupt,” reads part of the summons.

Jani said as a result, his reputation has been damaged and US$100 000 will be enough to compensate for the soiled reputation.

The case is still pending.

Jani is being represented by his lawyers, Mhishi Nkomo Legal practitioners. The ZRU boss was recently reported to be under investigation on charges of misuse of public funds after he allegedly sold 2019 World Cup tickets on the black market as well as used funds meant for rugby in illicit deals.