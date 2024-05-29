Zimbabwe, Rwanda sign thirty MoUs, commit to strengthening bilateral cooperation

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

Zimbabwe and Rwanda signed thirty Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the just-ended second session of the midterm review meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC).

These MoUs cover a wide range of sectors including security, immigration, taxation, trade and investment cooperation, tourism, climate change, transport, agriculture, mineral resources, housing, exchange of educational personnel and expertise and media and broadcasting.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Abert Chimbindi highlighted that there is progress, especially on the exchange of educational personnel and expertise, trade and investment and electrification programs which has become a flagship initiative in the pipeline of projects under the JPCC.

“Under the education sector, more than 150 educational personnel from Zimbabwe have been in Rwanda reinforcing our teaching working force for almost two years now.

“In the trade and investment sector, both countries have been taking turns hosting business forums, with the most recent one being held in Rwanda in March 2024.

“As a result of the strong cooperation between our two sisterly nations, numerous businesses are now being established in both countries.

“Under electricity, the total electrification program has identified several areas of collaboration, including stand-alone solar home systems, rural electrification, smart metering, and the national public street lighting project for provincial capitals.

“Both countries are committed to enhancing their relationship and working together to achieve these goals,” he said.

Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Zimbabwe, James Musoni also highlighted that implementing MoUs will lead to success in various sectors through collaboration and bilateral cooperation.

However, he revealed that signing agreements is not enough and must translate to tangible outcomes.

“With the zeal and commitment that we have shown in the implementation of various MoUs, I am confident that success will be realised across the different sectors.

“We have demonstrated that a lot is achievable when two sisterly countries come together to foster their bilateral cooperation.

“We can not think of the signed Agreements/MoUs as the outcome of our work. We must all resolve to translate our work into actions that deliver results that are beneficial to our people,” he said.

He added that it is essential to recognize that the negotiation and signing of numerous MoUs hold little value and collaborative instruments of cooperation can only be effective and meaningful if they are put into action.

Musoni highlighted the significance of closely monitoring and evaluating the implementation of MoUs for them to become fruitful.

He concluded by saying that implementing MoUs has its challenges, but the two nations are dedicated to working together.

Added Musoni, “To overcome these obstacles, Zimbabwe and Rwanda must continue to work together to achieve real progress on agreements and memoranda of understanding.

“To do so, the two countries must commit to regular accountability and stay true to their shared goals.”