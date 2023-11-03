Zimbabwe sees decrease in Media Freedom violations during August polls – MISA

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWE is poised for further improvement in the World Press Freedom Index rankings if the downward spiral reduction in media freedom violations experienced during the recent 2023 elections continues.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe, commemorating the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI) on November 2, 2023 said Zimbabwean August elections were held in a drastically improved media operating environment.

“We urge the government to adopt the UN Plan of Action to demonstrate the country’s commitment in stemming out crimes against journalists, considering that this year’s IDEI commemorations focus on Violence against journalists, the integrity of elections, and the role of public leadership,” MISA Zimbabwe chairperson, Golden Maunganidze said.

The commemorations also focusing on ending or reducing media violations which are at the core of guaranteeing the exercise of freedom of expression and the free flow of information.

“The drastic reduction in media freedom violations during Zimbabwe’s 2023 election cycle is a significant development which comes at a time when the world commemorates on 2 November 2023.

“This positive development should spur the country to adopt and localise the United Nations Plan of Action (UNPA) on the safety of journalists into the country’s legislative frameworks.

“The adoption and localisation of the United Nations Plan of Action (UNPA) on the Safety of Journalists as part of concrete efforts to end impunity of crimes against journalists, will be the clincher that will set Zimbabwe on the progressive path to the operations of a free and unhindered media,” Maunganidze said.

He added that in Zimbabwe’s case, the foundation for the role of public leadership in ending crimes against journalists was demonstrated in the pre-election and post-2023 election period through the implementation of the Police-Media Action Plan of December 2017.

The Action Plan was the culmination of a meeting between representatives of media organisations led by MISA Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Republic Police that developed a raft of action plans to secure a safe and conducive working environment for journalists.

In Zimbabwe, crimes against journalists and media professionals tend to increase during election cycles and involve law enforcement agents and political parties.

“These violations involve the unlawful arrests, assaults, and harassment of journalists by state and non-state actors, such as supporters of political parties.

“In line with the Police-Media Action Plan, MISA Zimbabwe, in conjunction with key stakeholders, took various steps and interventions ahead of Zimbabwe’s 2023 harmonised elections,” stated Maunganidze.

“The stakeholders, the police, media and political parties held nationwide engagement meetings while the government reiterated its commitment to ensuring a safe media operating environment during the elections.

“These interventions resulted in a vastly improved safety and security environment for the country’s journalists and media workers,” he emphasised.

Added Maunganidze: “Following these meetings and the proclamation of the 2023 Zimbabwean elections on 31 May 2023 and the holding of the elections on 23 August 2023 (a period usually characterized by increased media freedom violations), only three (3) violations involving political actors were recorded.

“No media violations involving the police or other security arms of the state were recorded during this period.

“We call upon the police to investigate all reported cases involving the assault or harassment of journalists.”

In commemorating this day, the United States (US) government said it was renewing its commitment to an open and free press around the world.

In a statement, the US said, “On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the United States renews its commitment to an open and free press around the world.

“We call on other governments to join us in condemning threats, harassment, and violence targeting journalists and media workers; and holding accountable those who attack press freedom – online and offline. #EndImpunity.”