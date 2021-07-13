Zimbabwe Set To Lose US$25m If SA Riots Continue

Spread This News











SABC

THE Zimbabwean economy will lose up to 25 million US dollars if the ongoing riots in South Africa continue for another week.

This is according to Takunda Mugaga, president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).

Speaking to the SABC in Harare, Mugaga said disruptions of routes into Zimbabwe have affected the movement of goods between the two countries.

This, he says, will also lead to job losses, which will affect immigrant workers from Zimbabwe.

Crowds of people have been looting shops and malls in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

There has also been torching of trucks, stoning of cars, and the destruction of other key infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the government’s response to the public violence in parts of the country.