Zimbabwe signs 12 MoUs with Iran to boost relations

By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE and Iran Thursday signed 12 deals which are aimed at improving business in Zimbabwe and strengthening relations between the two countries.

There will be cooperation in health, education, agriculture and social services among other areas.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)s were signed before President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi who was in the country for a day visit.

Raisi’s state visit is part of his three-country tour of Africa.

He has been to Kenya and was expected to proceed to Uganda Thursday after concluding his brief tour in Harare.

Addressing the press soon after the signing of the deals by various ministers between the two countries, Raisi noted the need to “operationalise the MOUs” and “remove bottlenecks”.

Iran which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world.

He said the sanctions imposed on other countries by the USA are being used as a form of military action against the targeted country.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mnangagwa said considering that Zimbabwe is also under economic sanctions, there is a need to show Western countries that Iran and Zimbabwe are united and will not break the ties.

“The authors of these sanctions don’t want us to talk to each other, but because we’re both victims, it is really important that we show them that we’re united. And I’m happy that we share this view with my dear brother, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We are extremely grateful that Zimbabwe has been honored by the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Mnangagwa also talked about the historical relations, which developed between Zimbabwe and the Islamic Republic of Iran during the struggle.

“That relationship continues today, I believe that those who come after us will continue to cherish, consolidate, and comprehensively embrace this relationship that exists between the two republics.”

He said Zimbabwe will religiously follow up on these MOUs for the benefit of the two republics.

Raisi received a red carpet welcome by Mnangagwa to the cheers of hundreds from the Muslim community and Zanu PF party supporters who were bused to the airport.