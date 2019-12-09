Zimbabwe still far from rejoining Commonwealth – British Ambassador

By Idah Mhetu

BRITISH Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson Monday said Zimbabwe was still far from re-joining the Commonwealth as it has not yet completed political and economic reforms prescribed as a condition for readmission.

She was addressing local media after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Munhumutapa Building in Harare Monday.

“We discussed the Commonwealth and from the beginning, the British have been very clear we would like to see the Zimbabwe back in the Commonwealth and at the point where economic and political reform programme has been completed and we have seen good progress on that then that will be the time to look at membership,” she said.

“We are currently somewhere away from that, but we look forward into the future to seeing these reforms underway and for us to be able to discuss the membership.”

The Commonwealth is a grouping of former British colonies.

More to follow…