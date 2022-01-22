Zimbabwe suffer huge defeat in Sri Lanka series decider

Spread This News

By cricbuzz.com

Zimbabwe suffered a huge defeat in the final ODI against Sri Lanka to concede the series in Pallekele on Friday (January 21). Having posted 296 and 302 in the opening two ODIs, Zimbabwe crumbled in the final game in a run chase of 255 to get bowled out for just 70.

Zimbabwe would have backed themselves to get the job done once they restricted Sri Lanka to 254/9 in the decider. However, the visitors were rocked very early this time as they lost Regis Chakabva in just the third over of the chase. Craig Ervine, centurion in the previous game, was out first ball as he edged behind. 3/2 quickly became 20/3 when Sean Williams lost his stumps to Maheesh Theekshana. Jeffrey Vandersay, who had already troubled Zimbabwe earlier in the series, got into the act by getting rid of Takudzwanashe Kaitano.

The visitors’ last hope Sikandar Raza was the next to depart as their best player of spin hit one tamely to short cover. At 31/5, the chase was pretty much done and dusted. The lower order just prolonged the inevitable for a while before eventually folding for 70 in the 25th over as Zimbabwe conceded a series that appeared to be there for the taking at one point.