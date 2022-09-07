Zimbabwe supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030

Spread This News

By Agencies

RIYADH: Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Shava made the announcement in a press conference on Tuesday, which was held following a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Advisor to the Royal Court, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Qattan expressed his appreciation for Zimbabwe’s support, which he said stems from the ‘strong relations between the two countries,’ a report from state news agency SPA said.