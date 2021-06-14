Zimbabwe Suspends Sporting Activities Again Due To Covid-19

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S sporting sector has been dealt another blow following a new government directive to suspend all sporting activities due to renewed surge in Covid-19 cases, with various local and international events being put on hold forthwith.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, announced on Saturday that all public gatherings and sporting activities have been banned as part of new measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 following a new surge in new infections.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in a statement on Sunday, confirmed that all disciplines have been suspended starting this Monday.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby notifies members of the public that pursuant to the statement by the Honourable Vice President of Zimbabwe C.G.D.N Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, setting out additional measures to curb a renewed surge in Covid-19 infection rates, ALL sporting activities and events are hereby suspended with effect from Monday, 14th June 2021 until further notice. All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception,” the SRC said in a statement.

The country’s sports regulator advised that it would be engaging national sports associations which are currently hosting sports activities and those who are currently preparing for qualifiers for international events.

“This SRC is well aware of certain ongoing, or contemplated, national sports commitments (including qualifiers for international events) and will be in urgent direct communication with national sports associations thereof on guidance, and other mitigatory measures, in light of the above suspensions,” the SRC said.

The new ban on sporting activities is expected to affect the second four day cricket match between the Zimbabwe A and their South African counterparts which started at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe Cricket is using the series to prepare for the upcoming visit by the Bangladesh cricket team next month.

The ongoing Chibuku Super Cup which marked the return of domestic football for the first time since March, 2019 could also fall victim to the new directive by the government.

The ban also comes at a time the Zimbabwe senior national fifteens rugby team, the Sables are currently in camp in preparation for the Rugby Africa Cup to be played in Tunisia next month.