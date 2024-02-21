Zimbabwe Tennis team set for Africa Junior Championships

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

THE ZimbabweTennis Federation is set to send its junior team to the Africa Junior Championships to be held in Togo from February 27 to March 10.

This was confirmed by the federation’s president Walter Jera during a press briefing held in the capital on Tuesday.

Led by Terrence Mazungaire as head coach, the 14 and under team will consist of both boys and girls.

“The Africa Junior Championship is the pinnacle of under-14 junior tennis in the continent and provides an important platform for our players to test themselves against the best in the continent.

“This competition ladies and gentlemen, is an important part of the development pathway for the junior tennis players with potential to become the next generation of tennis professionals for our country,” said Jera.

Zimbabwe Tennis also revealed that the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee ( ZOC) is sponsoring the team’s travel as well as helping out with some necessities.

ZOC Chief Executive Officer Marlene Chiedza Gadzirayi said as a committee it’s part of their task to help federations.

“As we look ahead to the Youth Olympics in 2026 in Dakar, we are dedicated to preparing our young talents for success and excellence.

“By investing in their training, development, and participation in international competitions like the Africa Junior Championship, we are laying the foundation for a bright future for Zimbabwean sports,” she said.

Africa Junior Championships results will be used by the International Tennis Federation for rankings which will also be considered for Junior Olympics qualification.