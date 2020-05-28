New Zimbabwe.com

Zimbabwe Tightens Security at Isolation Centers After 118 Escape
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

28th May 2020
Bloomberg

Zimbabwe will step up security at its coronavirus isolation centers after more than 100 people who had been put in quarantine ran away, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said.

The escapees were citizens who had recently returned from abroad, mainly from South Africa and Botswana. The state-controlled Herald newspaper earlier this week quoted the police as saying that 118 people had escaped from various isolation centers.

The southern African nation recorded its largest daily increase with 76 new infections, most of them returnees, bringing the total number of cases to 132.

