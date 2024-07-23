Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has started preparatory work to conduct its inaugural Economic Census to gauge the size and structure of the economy.

The mapping exercise is already underway before actual enumeration begins in January 2025 until the first quarter of 2026, capturing both formal and informal businesses. The listing of business locations is in progress.

Speaking during a sensitisation meeting held in Chinhoyi this Monday, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) acting Director-General Fadzayi Ndlovu said the initiative is the first of its kind to be conducted in the country.

“The 2025 Economic Census is a comprehensive survey that the Zimstat will undertake to produce comprehensive baseline statistics on the size and structure of the economy. The statistics are key for evidence-based policy formulation, decision-making, strategic planning, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compilation,” said Ndlovu.

The survey provides information that enables targeted support programmes, capacity-building initiatives and access to financing and market opportunities.

Ndlovu told participants that the project targets all types of businesses so that the government promulgates relevant policies to drive economic growth.

“In keeping with the Devolution Agenda, the 2025 Economic Census will provide valuable insights into the geographical spread of both business establishments and economic activities across the country.

“In this regard, the theme of this census, ‘Counting Every Business, Shaping Economic Policies’, truly captures the essence of this undertaking.

“Every single business, regardless of size, contributes to the vibrant tapestry of our national economy. Consistent with the ‘leaving no one and no place behind ‘ mantra, the 2025 Economic Census will cover micro, small, medium and large enterprises.”

All establishments operating in Zimbabwe will be covered, except those engaged in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry, public administration and defence, compulsory social activities and activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies. The agricultural sector has specific surveys conducted for it while the Accountant-General is the custodian of other data relating to the excluded categories.

The acting director-general highlighted that findings of the upcoming census will also provide scope for crafting the National Development Strategy 2 running from 2026-2030 and enable the government to measure progress towards regional and continental goals.

“The statistics will also help develop a comprehensive Statistical Business Register to be used as a sampling frame for subsequent economic surveys, over and above informing on progress made towards regional, continental and global initiatives including the Africa Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals,” said Ndlovu.

She emphasised that the 2025 Economic Census is a priority project to which the government is fully committed to its successful implementation.

“I implore each one of you to cooperate and render undivided support to the work of the 2025 Economic Census, which is expected to run from January 2025 until the first quarter of 2026.”